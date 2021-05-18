ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 33.1% Over Last Week

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $24.28 million and approximately $104,287.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $8.28 or 0.00019135 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ICHI has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00092049 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00231622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $605.59 or 0.01400103 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047142 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,933,733 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

