ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $236.00.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLR stock opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $155.28 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million. On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

