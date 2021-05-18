Idena (IDNA) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last week, Idena has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Idena has a market cap of $5.57 million and $45,159.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00094559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00382524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00232969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00036605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 68,790,500 coins and its circulating supply is 43,240,277 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.