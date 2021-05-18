IDEX Market Cap Achieves $50.46 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $50.46 million and $1.69 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00098172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00022769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.01458207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00064570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00118354 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

