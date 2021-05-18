IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $64,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDXX opened at $523.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $523.37 and its 200-day moving average is $495.85. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.50 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at $36,578,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,437. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

