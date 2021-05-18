Idle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $286,229.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $14.56 or 0.00033881 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Idle has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $23.46 million and $286,229.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00094559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00382524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00232969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.42 or 0.01385331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047249 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,199 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

