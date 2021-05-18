IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 3,737 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,225 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $13,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day moving average is $133.42. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

