IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,462 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $95.65 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

