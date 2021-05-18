IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,151 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

