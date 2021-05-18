IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 66.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,515,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,570,000 after buying an additional 946,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 253,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

