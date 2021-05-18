IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,709 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.26.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

