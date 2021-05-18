IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 14,650 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $147.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.57.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

