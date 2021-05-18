IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,132 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 39.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 11.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total transaction of $886,944.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta stock opened at $224.94 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.65 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

