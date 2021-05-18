IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 4,829 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock worth $2,756,041. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $98.48. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

