IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 211,442 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 220.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 300,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,872,000 after purchasing an additional 191,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total transaction of $1,323,931.21. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $447.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.82 and a 200-day moving average of $373.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.18 and a 52-week high of $466.97.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

