IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,220,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,299,938.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock worth $17,229,105. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $335.80 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.48 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.71. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

