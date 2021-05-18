IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

