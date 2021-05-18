IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

