IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Cintas stock opened at $352.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $345.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $232.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.