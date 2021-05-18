IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock worth $121,410,741. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

