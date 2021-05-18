IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,838 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,026 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $111,136,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 744,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $204.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.31. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.67.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

