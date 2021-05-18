IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

