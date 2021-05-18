IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

NYSE:W opened at $301.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.42.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

