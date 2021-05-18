IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $169.14 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $101.49 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

