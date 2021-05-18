IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 109.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 698,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.14. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

