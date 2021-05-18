iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness Sells 20,000 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 523,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,975. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
