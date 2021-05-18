iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness Sells 20,000 Shares

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of iHeartMedia stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. 523,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,975. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $935.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.48 million. Equities analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

