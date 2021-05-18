IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.54

Shares of IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.54, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

