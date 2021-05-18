IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) One Day Volume Tops $50,517.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $50,517.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

