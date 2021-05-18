Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 261.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $237.55 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.34 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

