Illuvium (ILV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $485,831.00

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $80.52 or 0.00193195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $52.51 million and approximately $485,831.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,152 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.