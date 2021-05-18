Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Up 13.9%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares were up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.