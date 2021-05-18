iMedia Brands (IMBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.70. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54.

IMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

