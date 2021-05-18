Imperial Brands PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 21.06 (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMB opened at GBX 1,610 ($21.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £15.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,532.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,487.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,664 ($21.74).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total value of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36). Also, insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, with a total value of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

IMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,937.11 ($25.31).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.