Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.
NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
