Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after acquiring an additional 135,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,194,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,048 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,622,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $458,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

