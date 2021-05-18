Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

NARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total transaction of $489,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

