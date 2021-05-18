Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INCZY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

