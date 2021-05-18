Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Incitec Pivot (OTCMKTS:INCZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

INCZY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Incitec Pivot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Incitec Pivot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Incitec Pivot stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Incitec Pivot has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers; and manufactures and sells industrial explosives, and related products and services to the mining, quarrying, and construction industries.

