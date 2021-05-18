Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Hits $5.28 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $5.28 or 0.00012337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $203,739.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00092597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.57 or 0.00396112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.86 or 0.00230922 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.13 or 0.01392525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.