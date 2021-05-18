Indorse Token (IND) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $140.00

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 41% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $995,219.59 and $140.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.06 or 0.01490665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00118613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

