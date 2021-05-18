Ink Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $954,318.13 and approximately $3,237.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ink has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00093509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00396022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.00233898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004999 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $580.87 or 0.01372218 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047673 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

