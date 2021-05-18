InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.
INMD stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
