InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

INMD stock opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.95. InMode has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.66.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. InMode had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

