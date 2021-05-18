Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPHI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inphi in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 1,969.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $172.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.42. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Inphi has a 12 month low of $91.07 and a 12 month high of $185.28.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

