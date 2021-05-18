InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Trading 6.1% Higher

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 146,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 28,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.30. The company has a market cap of $44.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter. InPlay Oil had a negative net margin of 269.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.