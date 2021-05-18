Insider Buying: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00.

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $17.75 on Tuesday, hitting $1,696.74. 55,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,689. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,791.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

