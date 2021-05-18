Insider Buying: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Purchases 100 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Steven Scott Cochran acquired 200 shares of Cable One stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,716.24 per share, with a total value of $343,248.00.
Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $17.75 on Tuesday, hitting $1,696.74. 55,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,689. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,682.44 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,791.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.
Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,109.13.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
