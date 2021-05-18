Insider Buying: Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerecor alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of Cerecor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $275,200.00.

CERC traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 953,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Cerecor Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CERC. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.