Insider Buying: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $14,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KDNY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.19. 85,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,152. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $722.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 215.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KDNY has been the subject of several research reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

