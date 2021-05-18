Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys 19,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,372,828.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

