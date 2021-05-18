Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,588,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in 3D Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.