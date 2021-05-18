Insider Selling: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at C$210,675.
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.85. 378,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,412. 5N Plus Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.46 and a 1 year high of C$5.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of C$232.04 million and a PE ratio of 81.43.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.81 million. Research analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.