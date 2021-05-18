Insider Selling: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Insider Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CZR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.15. 2,903,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,532. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

