Insider Selling: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marketing Services S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 600 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $5,040.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00.

Clean Energy Fuels stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,571. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $8,965,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 470,262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 30.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.